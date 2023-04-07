Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of TC Energy worth $85,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 1,479,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.