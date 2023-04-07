Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $155.56 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 3.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CME Group worth $155,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 1,370,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

