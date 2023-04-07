Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 2,327 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 174,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

