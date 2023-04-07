Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 622,003 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 622,003 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $124,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. 3,981,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

