Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,382 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 527,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.