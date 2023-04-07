Monument Capital Management Acquires 143 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $259.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

