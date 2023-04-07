Monument Capital Management Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 37,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 227,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,652,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

INTC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

