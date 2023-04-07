Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 983 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

