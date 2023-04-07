Monument Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

