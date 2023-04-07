Monument Capital Management Has $446,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $575.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.