Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

