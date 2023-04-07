Monument Capital Management Sells 1,185 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 109.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.