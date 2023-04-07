Moonbeam Reaches One Day Volume of $3.93 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $225.77 million and $3.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,128,798 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

