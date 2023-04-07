Morgan Stanley Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $339.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.05.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $325.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $5,909,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

