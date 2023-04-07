MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading 13.4% Higher

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €17.11 ($18.60) and last traded at €16.59 ($18.03). 289,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.63 ($15.90).

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The firm has a market cap of $566.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

