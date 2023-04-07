MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading 4.9% Higher

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.14. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

