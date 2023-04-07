MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading 4.9% Higher

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.14. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MPSYF)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.