Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

