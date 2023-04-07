MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $75,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.61. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.