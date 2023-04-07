Multichain (MULTI) One Day Volume Hits $3.25 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Multichain has a market cap of $168.36 million and $3.25 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00032867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

