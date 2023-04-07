musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 2.1%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.26 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). Approximately 397,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 749,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £23.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.25.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

