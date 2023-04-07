N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.94 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 28.08 ($0.35). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 370,040 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
N Brown Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of £128.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.94.
Insider Activity
About N Brown Group
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.