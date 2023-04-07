Nano One Day Volume Tops $12.85 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $124.63 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00325259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00557316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00449693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

