nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 6,911,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,917,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Stock Down 47.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

About nanosynth group

(Get Rating)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nanosynth group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nanosynth group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.