National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
