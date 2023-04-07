NatWest Group plc Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NatWest Group plc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,749,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.