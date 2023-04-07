NatWest Group plc Has $5.54 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

AVGO traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $622.64. 1,449,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,806. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $612.77 and its 200 day moving average is $548.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.