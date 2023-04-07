Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $22,115.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00152627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,867,165 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

