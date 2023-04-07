NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.00 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00007161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $66.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.01886095 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $66,625,999.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.