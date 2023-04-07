Neptune Digital Assets Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CVE NDA opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 54.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$29.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.15. Neptune Digital Assets has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.46.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

