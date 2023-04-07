Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.72 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $177.72 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,825,273,449 coins and its circulating supply is 40,284,164,861 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

