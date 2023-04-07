NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

NetApp Profile



NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

