NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

