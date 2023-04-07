Neville R. Ray Sells 3,098 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $149.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

