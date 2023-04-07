New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $369,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

