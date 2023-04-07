NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NEE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

