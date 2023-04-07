NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $8.90

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.49.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NEX opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

