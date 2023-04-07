NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

