NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $63,073.74 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 61,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,644,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,025.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corre Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

