Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 1,428,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $22,913,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $12,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

