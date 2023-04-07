Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,624 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

