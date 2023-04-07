Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.