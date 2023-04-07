Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Equinor ASA accounts for 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 3,370,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.