Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Equinor ASA accounts for 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. 3,370,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Equinor ASA

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.