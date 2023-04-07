Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.