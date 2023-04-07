Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $9.59. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3,477 shares.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

