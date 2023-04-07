Northeast Investment Management Acquires 123,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 696.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,325 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,567,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

