Northeast Investment Management Buys 7,286 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,857,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,965,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

