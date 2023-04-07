Northeast Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $90.61. 1,264,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,879. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

