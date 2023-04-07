Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 22,277,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,888,420. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

