Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. 5,065,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,355. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

