Northeast Investment Management Purchases 8,248 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 29,265,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,117,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

